Contractor responsible for Ta’ Xbiex seafront works stopped after project delays

The contractor at the centre of prolonged civil works at the Ta’ Xbiex-Msida front has been stopped and will be fined for failing to follow “professional practices”.

The decision was taken by Transport Malta in agreement with the Water Services Corporation and announced on Saturday.

The Transport Ministry said in a statement that the contractor failed to take the necessary measures for his work not to hinder vehicles and created a danger for motorists.

Works in the area have been going on for more than a year, causing inconvenience to residents, motorists and businesses.

The authority revoked the contractor’s permit and stopped them from continuing with the works. They will also be fined.

Infrastructure Malta will be taking over the works so that these would be concluded by a different contractor without the current time frames having to be changed.

A promised deadline to resurface the busy road by the beginning of September was missed, leaving residents questioning when the works would be finally concluded.

Initially, the €930,000 project had to be completed by April but, five months later, the road remained reduced to one lane, causing daily traffic congestion and clouds of dust.

The ministry said abusers and those who did not follow professional practices will not be protected by the government.