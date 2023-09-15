Dog owners launch crowdfunding campaign for legal action against pet sitter

Distraught dog owners in Gozo have initiated a crowdfunding project to finance legal action against a pet sitter, Doggy Day Care Gozo.

They claim their beloved pets went missing and faced tragic outcomes under the sitter's care.

The campaign, named "Justice for Ruby, Kim and the rest: A Call for Change in Pet Care Regulations," aims to address the lack of regulations surrounding pet sitters and advocate for their proper licensing.

This summer, two heartbreaking incidents drew attention to the issue.

Ruby, a black female Staffie, and Kim, a three-year-old German Shepherd, were entrusted to Doggy Day Care Gozo while their owners were abroad. Ruby's owners, Emily Biesmans and Amir Chalaby, were left in the dark about her disappearance until it was too late.

Kim's tragic fate was even more harrowing—it was found dead from dehydration at the edge of Għarb cliffs, just two days after being reported missing by his owners, Edward and Diane Axisa.

The heart-wrenching incidents have raised concerns about the unregulated pet-sitting industry in Gozo.

Last year, the MSPCA reported at least five cases of dogs being seriously injured or dying while in the care of pet sitters, prompting calls for much-needed legislation and proper enforcement.

Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina advocated for the regulation of pet sitters, groomers, and trainers in 2021. However, no significant progress has been made in this regard.

In response to these tragedies, the crowdfunding project's founders, including Ruby and Kim's owners, have launched a passionate plea for justice.

They are demanding accountability from pet sitters and calling on the government to enforce regulations that ensure these individuals are adequately trained and qualified to care for pets.

"Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant difference in our mission to bring justice to Ruby, Kim, and countless other animals," Emily Biesmans, Amir Chalaby, Edward, and Diane Axisa said in a joint statement. ,

The grieving pet owners also expressed their hope that their efforts will prevent other families from enduring similar heartbreak.

They have called upon the public to sign a petition advocating for the regulation of pet groomers, pet sitters, dog walkers, and trainers.