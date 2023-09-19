Malta Public Transport gets 30 new zero-emission buses through €20 million investment

Malta Public Transport announced a €20 million investment in the electrification of the public transport system with the inauguration of its first electric bus charging depot alongside the launch of 30 brand new, fully electric, zero-emission buses.

The new 12-metre King Long Amigo electric buses are equipped with modern amenities such as accessibility features, air conditioning, USB chargers, and free Wi-Fi, enhancing the passenger experience with a quieter and smoother ride.

The electric buses are also equipped with advanced battery technology, delivering a range of up to 300 km on a single charge. Most buses can be charged overnight, ensuring uninterrupted service from morning to evening, with the option for fast charging at the electric bus charging depot during the day.

The introduction of these electric buses will significantly reduce tailpipe emissions, cut greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 70%, minimize noise pollution, and promote energy efficiency, resulting in an estimated reduction of 1,800 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year compared to diesel busesm, MPT said in its statement.

The charging stations offer a wide power range, from 20kWh to 240kWh, thanks to a unique two-socket solution. The 3MW charging system, serving up to 30 buses concurrently, is a “pioneering initiative” in Malta.

"We are proud to usher in a new era of sustainable public transport in Malta with the launch of our electric buses and charging depot,” remarked Felipe Cosman, Malta Public Transport Chairman, during the official launch ceremony. “This significant investment reflects our commitment to providing a greener, more efficient, and customer-centric transportation system for our community. Together, we can make a significant difference in our journey towards a cleaner and more sustainable future for Malta's transportation."

During his speech, Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia emphasized how the government is investing heavily in alternative transport, with public transport as a priority to reduce the dependency on personal cars.

"The introduction of free public transport for everyone resulted in a large increase in passenger demand. This is why we need to continue working together as the regulator and the operator so that the country gets a service of quality, whilst effecting changes in the routes and frequencies to accommodate the needs of passengers and new demographics. All this while we continue with our commitment to expand with the electrification of the fleet," Farrugia explained.

Malta Public Transport's commitment to electrification began in January 2020 with the pilot of an electric bus in the Maltese islands. Last year, two fully-electric 12-metre buses were introduced into the fleet, allowing for comprehensive testing and preparation for the launch of the new electric fleet.

Felipe Cosmen, Chairman of Malta Public Transport said the milestone of six million passengers was reached last month.

“It is a strong sign of confidence in our bus operation and shows that people in Malta are willing to use the bus. However, we cannot stop here. We need to continue to make public transport even more attractive. We are collaborating with the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects, in order to identify feasible short-term and medium-term solutions that will alleviate congestion on our roads,” he said.