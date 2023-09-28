Peter Fenech steps down as PN chief electoral commissioner to assume presidency of the Chamber of Advocates

The recently appointed President of the Chamber of Advocates, Peter Fenech, resigned from his role as the Nationalist Party's Chief Electoral Commissioner, the party confirmed with MaltaToday.

A spokesperson for the party verified this was prompted by his election to the presidency of the lawyers' association.

Fenech will continue to serve on the board of the Broadcasting Authority despite stepping down from his political role.

During a meeting between the Chamber's council and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard earlier on Wednesday, Fenech formally communicated his resignation from the position of the PN's Chief Electoral Commissioner.

In his new capacity as President of the Chamber, Fenech will assume a seat on the Judicial Appointments Committee.

This committee is responsible for receiving and reviewing expressions of interest from individuals seeking appointment as judges or magistrates. Its reformation in 2020, following advice from the Council of Europe's Venice Commission, aimed to eliminate political influence in the process of nominating judges and magistrates.

It is now composed of the chief justice, two judges elected by their peers, a magistrate elected by his or her peers, the Commissioner for Administrative Investigations (Ombudsman), the Auditor-General and the president of the Chamber of Advocates.

It conducts interviews and evaluations of candidates before recommending three suitable candidates to the President of Malta.

In his previous role within the Nationalist Party, Fenech oversaw internal elections, and his tenure was particularly eventful during the period when former leader Adrian Delia faced two confidence votes—one within the PN's parliamentary group and another in the executive committee.