Conrad Borg Manchè quits Labour, remains as independent Gżira mayor

Gżira Mayor Conrad Born Mancheè resigned from the Labour Party on Saturday evening, citing its departure from socialist principles.

"Everyone has their limits, and I have endured and waited long enough. While it's true that everyone makes mistakes, I've always been forgiving and moved forward. However, these aren't mere mistakes; they are regrets and vendettas that weigh you down and exhaust you,” Manchè said.

The 42-year-old, known for his outspoken nature and environmental concerns, will continue as an independent mayor.

Announcing his resignation on Sunday morning, he deemed the resignation the most significant decision of his life, driven by his party's prolonged disregard for him and his constituents, as well as its abandonment of socialist values.

Borg Manché's resignation coincided with the conclusion of the party's annual general conference, a week-long event.

His falling out with the Labour Party began in March when he accused the party of forsaking its socialist ideals in favour of converting a public garden into a petrol station.

He criticised party president Ramona Attard for supporting a court case on behalf of the Lands Authority to relocate the fuel station to the garden site, reducing the garden's size by nearly 1,000 square metres. The Gżira council ultimately triumphed in preventing the relocation in late April.

On Facebook, Manchè also explained how the Labour Party had long wished to see him out after speaking up.

"I don't know whether they anticipated it or not, but their actions left me with no alternative but to step down from the party. In a small place like Malta, words and actions are closely observed, and it's regrettable when what's presented isn't aligned with reality. However, the facts consistently reveal the truth, and my decision is solely based on the facts as I've experienced them."

In May he joined thousands of people demanding planning reform and an end to environmental destruction in Valletta.

At 'Xebbajtuna,' he said that he attended the protest as a citizen and a father of two children, and called for political maturity that fought for the common good.

Fresh from the legal battle win to block the Lands Authority’s decision to relocate a petrol station in Gżira’s public garden, the mayor said that the original decision had not safeguarded the common good.

On Sunday, he reiterated his thanks to genuine Labour Party members who had supported him through his eight years as a Labour candidate.

Manchè admitted he feels a sense of regret for the “sincere members and delegates” who have consistently shown him their support and belief.

“My resignation might have left them feeling let down, but I urge them to seek the truth, form opinions grounded in facts, and make informed choices for the betterment of the party and, more importantly, for the benefit of our nation," he concluded.