Maltese nationals in Israel request government assistance for return

Seven Maltese nationals have contacted the Embassy of Malta in Israel and requested their assistance as they find themselves stranded in Israel’s territory after attacks from Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“The Embassy of Malta in Israel and the Representative Office to Palestine are following the situation in coordination with the Ministry to assist in the evacuation of those Maltese who are currently in these territories,” the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade said on Sunday.

Attacks from Palestinian militant group Hamas, on Saturday morning, saw 5,000 rockets launched towards Israel.

At least 300 people have been killed so far, several were injured in Israel, and dozens have been taken hostage, according to authorities.

Hamas militants have reportedly entered Israel from Gaza by land, by sea, and by air using paragliders.

The ministry clarified that no requests have been received from the Palestinian territories yet, despite Israel also launching retaliatory strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip

In view of these attacks, the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade also advised that no one should travel to Israel and Palestinian territories.

“In view that Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv is not in a position to operate as usual due to the circumstances, direct flights to Malta planned on Monday 9 October and Wednesday 11 October were cancelled by the national airline Air Malta,” the statement read.

The Ministry also notified that those in need of assistance from the Embassy of Malta in Israel should contact 00972522575708; those who require assistance from the Representation of Malta in Palestine should contact 00972548992228.

Those wishing to contact the Ministry directly should do so on 0035622040000.