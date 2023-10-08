Updated | Israel Prime Minister tells Gaza residents to evacuate as he promises revenge

Israel's Prime Minister issued a stark warning to residents of Gaza, urging them to evacuate, as he pledged to respond forcefully to what he termed a "dark day."

Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel considered itself in a state of conflict with Palestinian militants affiliated with Hamas, who govern the Gaza Strip, following a sudden attack initiated by their fighters on Saturday morning.

Reports indicate that the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office is actively engaged in providing support to the affected families residing in both Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

On Sunday morning Israeli military said eight Israelian “points of engagement” have Hamas militants inside, a day after Palestinian militant group Hamsa’s surprise attack.

“Israel is still at war and still completing efforts to take full control of Israeli territory and communities from Hamas,” a spokesperson told international media.

Attacks from Palestinian militant group Hamas, on Saturday morning, saw 5,000 rockets launched towards Israel.

At least 300 people have been killed so far, several were injured in Israel, and dozens have been taken hostage, according to authorities.

Hamas militants have reportedly entered Israel from Gaza by land, by sea, and by air using paragliders.

Israel has also launched retaliatory strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip, and has advised people there to take shelter

These air strikes have killed at least 313 people in the Gaza Strip, with almost 2,000 wounded, Palestinian officials say.

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has also become involved in the fighting. It admitted it was behind strikes on Mount Dov, a tract of land claimed by Israel, Lebanon, and Syria.

Israel has responded back by also firing into Lebanon.

United States likely to aid Israel

Later on Sunday, details on new military assistance for Israel from the United States are likely to emerge, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told international media.

“We’re looking at specific additional requests that the Israelis have made – I think you’re likely to hear more about that later today,” Blinken said.

Blinken said President Joe Biden wants to make sure America is providing everything "Israel needs" to deal with the attack.

The US top diplomat confirmed the US government received several reports of Americans who died in Israel, while authorities “work overtime” to verify reports of other missing Americans.