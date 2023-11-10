Works on airport ring road start next Monday

Works on Malta International Airport’s ring road will start on 13 November, forcing diversions and temporary traffic arrangements.

Drivers will only be able to enter Malta International Airport through Vjal l-Avjazzjoni due to the closure of the tunnel on il-Karwija Road.

Works on the ringroad will be split into two phases. The first phase starts on 13 November, forcing the closure of the tunnel that serves as the main entryway to the airport.

During this phase, the airport will only be accessible through Vjal l-Avjazzjoni. Drivers travelling from Ħal Luqa to the airport are advised to remain on the outer lane of the road leading to Ħal Far.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place while these works are ongoing. Once drivers reach the lights, they must turn right to enter the airport’s ring road.

The main car park will also not be accessible through the main entryway during this phase. Alternative access routes will be available.

The exit will not be affected during this phase.

Malta International Airport apologised for any inconvenience caused by the temporary arrangements.

Project updates will be posted on the airport’s Facebook page and website.