Charmaine Gauci plans to stay on as Public Health Superintendent for third term

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci plans to stay for another term now that her second term has nearly come to an end.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Gauci stated that she will be reapplying as applications are now open.

On Thursday morning, several people were surprised to see a vacancy open up on the government’s recruitment platform, calling for a new Public Health Superintendent.

Gauci informed this newspaper that this is a normal procedure.

“Unlike a CEO, a superintendent requires applications and interviews, like any other job,” she said.

Apart from lecturing on the public health sector at the University of Malta, Gauci has served two terms—eight years—as Health Superintendent.

She specialises in the public health sector, epidemiology, and infectious diseases, and has also launched several campaigns.

Gauci rose to the limelight in 2020 when Malta, like the rest of the world, was hit by the Covid pandemic.

Accompanying Health Minister Chris Fearne, the public became accustomed to her addressing the nation every day at noon to reveal the day’s case numbers.

Gauci also held the position of Director for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention for nine years before being appointed as Public Health Superintendent.

She is an active member of various medical organisations, including the Medical Association for Public Health, WHO, and the Military and Hospitaller Order of St. Lazarus of Jerusalem: Malta Grand Priory.

In late 2020, Gauci won the Ġieħ ir-Repubblika award, which she dedicated to her “Covid-19 team.”