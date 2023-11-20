menu

Virginity testing set to banned in Malta

Equality Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg announces government to table Bill banning virginity testing in Malta

karl_azzopardi
20 November 2023, 2:39pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Equality Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg
Equality Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg

Virginity testing is set to become prohibited in Malta, with government tabling a Bill in parliament to make the practice illegal.

Equality parliamentary secretary Rebecca Buttigieg said the law will send a clear message against the “discriminatory practice which causes trauma, humiliation and pain for women and girls.”

“This is an abusive practice which amounts to sexual violence, and should never be tolerated or accepted under any circumstance,” she said.

Buttigieg also said the test has no scientific basis, breaches human rights and is imposed on women in certain cultures.

The measure was part of the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto in the 2022 General Election.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.