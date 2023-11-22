menu

Technology should be used to bring cultures together, Clayton Bartolo tells tourism summit

Mediterranean Tourism Forum Ministers’ Summit brings together ministers and representatives from Croatia, Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, Libya, Italy, Palestine and Spain

22 November 2023, 1:00pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Technology should be used to bring together the different culture of the Mediterranean, Clayton Bartolo told the Mediterranean Tourism Forum Ministers’ Summit on Wednesday.

“As Maltese, and as the Mediterranean region, we should strive to be more innovative in the way we preserve cultural traditions alongside the present and future through technology,” the tourism minister told the summit.

The Mediterranean Tourism Forum Ministers’ Summit saw ministers and representatives from Croatia, Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, Libya, Italy, Palestine and Spain coming together in Malta.

Making the industry more sustainable and the digitalisation of tourism were among the themes discussed during the summit.

