Sandro Chetcuti’s son is new MDA CEO

Dr. Leon Chetcuti, the son of former Malta Development Association boss Sandro Chetcuti, has been named CEO

karl_azzopardi
23 November 2023, 2:42pm
by Karl Azzopardi
New MDA CEO Leon Chetcuti

Lawyer Dr. Leon Chetcuti, the son of former Malta Development Association boss Sandro Chetcuti, has been named new CEO.

Speaking to MaltaToday, MDA President Michael Stivala said Chetcuti will be assisting him in the day-to-day running of the NGO.

Stivala said Leon Chetcuti will also be managing staff and heading the MDA’s public consultations.

Sandro Chetcuti stepped down from his role as MDA President in 2021, and was replaced by then interim president Michael Stivala.

