Birgu Regatta club to hold meeting over planned land devolution for club's amenities

The Għaqda Regatta Birgu is set to hold a community meeting regarding an ongoing issue between the club and the Lands Authority involving the club’s land.

In a statement on Wednesday, the club explained that SportMalta had presented the club with a plan for land devolution. This procedure entails the Lands Authority giving SportMalta ownership of public areas in exchange for legal titles being granted to sports teams and annually discounted ground rent for athletic use.

The planned land division, meanwhile, seems far smaller than the land used by the club. Għaqda Regatta Birgu stated that the planned area is insufficient and restricts activities like appropriate boat oar storage and fundraising events that are vital for financial sustainability to the clubhouse and a small area in front of it.

Club officials asked for clarity about the committed land, but a “vague” response made matters more unclear. The response given to Għaqda Regatta Birgu was that the land was already “committed”, but no details were given regarding the recipient of this land.

The club stated that plans for a youth rowing academy, currently hindered by the proposed land limitations.

“Despite recent assurances, during other land devolving events, from sports Minister, the Hon Minister Clifton Grima, that the government remains committed to expanding sports facilities, this discrepancy in allocated space for Għaqda Regatta Birgu raises concerns,” the club said.

The club later issued a statement clarifying that Grima had no say in the issue and that he was only mentioned in the original press release to quote what he had said about government's vision for Maltese sports clubs' facilities.

A community meeting is planned for Tuesday, 5 December at 7:00pm in Birgu's Youth Centre to discuss the problem. The intention is to talk about and clarify the current discussions with the Lands Authority and other governmental entities. All Birgu residents and those who care about the club are welcome to this gathering.