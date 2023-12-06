Bernard Grech: Survey findings mirror people’s concerns on how country is being run

A Eurobarometer survey showing people feel the country is heading towards the wrong direction shows country needs strong leadership at its helm, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Wednesday.

The Nationalist leader was reacting to the survey which showed 85% of Maltese citizens believe their standard of living will take a turn to the worse in the 2024.

Interviewed on NET FM, Grech said survey results mirror people’s concerns on cost of living, congested roads, hospital overcrowding, waste and traffic.

The solution, he said, lies in raising the standard in the country’s governance, making reference to the recently published NAO report on the MP Rosianne Cutajar’s ITS job.

“There can be no good governance without the country’s leaders showing integrity,” he said.

The prime minister, Grech said, was showing himself to be tired and out of ideas, recycling old solutions and even copying PN ideas but implementing them badly.

The opposition leader said a PN government will shift the country’s economic direction, motivate economic growth without a boom in population, and prioritise the environment.

“It would be a government that attracted real foreign direct investment that paid good wages, not fakes such as the so-called university or the so-called hospital,” he said.

He said a Nationalist government will invest in education, health services and provide people “with real opportunities” they deserve.

He concluded by issuing an appeal for party supporters to contribute during the PN’s fund-raising marathon next Sunday.