[WATCH] James Ryder: ‘Unlike other politicians I have the decency to realise I am a clown’

Known for his witty TikToks and social media quips, comedian James Ryder has embarked on a new and unexpected challenge – the European Parliament elections.

Announcing his decision to run for the EP elections on April Fool’s Day, many did not believe he would be following through, but Ryder is set on shining a light on what he believes is a “screwed up system”.

In an interview with MaltaToday, the comedian said the idea to run for the elections was born out of a skit on a politician who would promise everything to everyone.

“That night my friend and I sat down and said to ourselves: Could we, do it? Then we looked at my social media numbers, the number of votes candidates need to get elected, and we said maybe there is a chance after all,” he says.

But while Ryder is known for his comedic productions, he says he will take the campaign seriously.

“I will take it seriously. I will not ridicule my candidature, or the candidates, I am ridiculing the system. People who are ready to vote for me, are fed up with the system. We are living within a screwed-up system, and the numbers show this,” he says. “I have always delivered my message using comedy, and that is what I will be doing: playing to my strengths.”

But he will not shy away from running with the big boys and girls of Maltese politics.

“I will not get into these partisan fights; I can only say these kinds of useless debates are why people are becoming disillusioned. If you put me in a ridiculous situation, I will ridicule you. If you speak to me at a serious level, I will take you seriously,” he says.

Ryder says his campaign will focus on four main themes: Culture and the Maltese language; animal rights and backyard breeding; mental health; and a human rights approach to issues surrounding foreign workers.

“My campaign is for everyone. Obviously, there is a bigger appeal for youths, as the biggest cohort of non-voters comes from that demographic, but my message also appeals to an older demographic, and they tell me they want something different,” he says.

Why did you decide to contest the European Parliament elections?

The idea to contest came about during the pandemic. My friend and I were doing a skit of a politician from the ‘U mela żobb party’. This politician basically says yes to anything journalists and people ask him. When we finished, we sat down and said to ourselves: Could we do it? Then we looked at my social media numbers, the number of votes candidates need to get elected, and we said maybe there is a chance.

People know you as a comedian, but now you’re running for the MEP elections. How can people take you seriously; do you want people to take you seriously?

Yes, I do. I am not ridiculing my candidature, or the candidates, I am ridiculing the system. People who are ready to vote for me, are fed up with the system. We are living within a screwed-up system, and the numbers show this. If you look at the surveys, you see a large chunk of the population who are saying they will not vote or do not know who they will vote for. This a campaign I will take seriously, but I have always delivered my message using comedy, and that is what I will be doing; playing to my strengths.

What is the demographic you are targeting?

My campaign is for everyone. Obviously, there is a bigger appeal for youths, as the biggest cohort of non-voters comes from that demographic, but my message also appeals to an older demographic, and they tell me they want something different.

You are going head-to-head with candidates from the big parties and the backing they receive. Their message in the media can be delivered more efficiently and to a wider audience. How can you compete with that?

No, I disagree. Not on all media; when it comes to social media, I think I have the edge. I can deliver my message to a wider audience, in my own style.

So, you think you can go toe-to-toe with Labour’s media presence for example?

Yes, I believe I can. The advantage I have is that people are fed up with the same options. People may vote for me because they like my policies, but they will also vote for me to protest against the big parties. People will say: ‘I prefer voting for this clown than for the others.’

Are you a funny politician with a serious side, or a serious politician with a funny side?

I don’t want to be someone like Lord Buckethead or Żaren tal-Ajkla, who promise ridiculous stuff. I have real policies which were drawn up after speaking with NGOs and different groups. When I present my manifesto, I need to make sure they are policies which people want and need... I will be joking about the system, and I will criticise the system. My second slogan is: Every circus needs a clown. People laugh because they say we have enough clowns in our political sphere – but at least I know I’m a clown unlike the rest of them.

What if you get elected? Would it be a joke that has gone too far?

No, it won’t. If I do get elected, I will celebrate for a whole day, but the next day, it will be straight to work.