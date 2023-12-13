‘Stop being stubborn’, George Vella issues strongly-worded critique on partisan politics

In a hard-hitting speech, President George Vella reprimanded both the Opposition and the Government for their partisan politics, which “hinders the progress of the nation.”

This was President Vella's final speech on Republic Day before his tenure comes to an end next April. It was this occasion that motivated him to start his speech by criticising the way the opposition and the government handled the appointment of the new ombudsman at the beginning of the year.

Former judge Joseph Zammit McKeon was sworn in as Parliamentary Ombudsman in March, but not before a sluggish wait of one and a half years.

"It certainly did not reflect well on our country, both politically and administratively, that we had to wait almost a year and a half to reach an agreement on who would occupy the constitutional role of Ombudsman," Vella said.

He emphasised that Malta has capable individuals for high positions in the country, but this can only happen if "we stop being stubborn and think with the highest interest of our country before our eyes."

"I am saying this as we are only three and a half months away from the appointment of the next President of the Republic," Vella reminded.

Speaking of new technology, which is always developing, Vella said it is important to educate the nation on the good use of social media, and media literacy.

“We have enough worries around us to keep our heads busy, rather than indulging in rumours and fake news,” Vella said.

He highlighted the need for the younger generations to navigate the digital world and harness the benefits of artificial intelligence.

He stressed that, just like past scientific and technological developments that were initially feared, these advancements can be turned into opportunities with wisdom and adequate preparation.

Vella encouraged youth to pursue their studies without hindrance, urging them not to let anything deter them from achieving their life's dreams.

Vella questions why Malta celebrates this occasion when the country lacks wise and unimpeachable leadership

Vella questioned the true value of celebrating our country's Republic status if Malta lacks leaders with the wisdom and intelligence needed to guide in the best interests of their people.

"What does it profit us to celebrate the status of a Republic country and proudly declare that we have taken our nation into our own hands if we lack individuals with the wisdom and intelligence necessary to lead in the best interest of the Maltese people and Gozo?"

Highlighting the crucial need for leaders of unblemished integrity, President Vella delved into the detrimental impact of corruption, both proven and alleged, on the very core of democracy.

Corruption, he stated, not only erodes the foundations of our political system but also dissuades individuals from actively participating in public and political life.

While expressing his delight in witnessing the increased involvement of young people in politics, President Vella voiced concerns over the stifling of potential talent due to the extreme partisan nature of current political practices.

With the recent extension of the voting age to 16, he believes it is high time to impart a deeper understanding of politics, not just as the divisive partisan spectacle we witness daily but as both an art and a science.

Calling for a more comprehensive approach to teaching politics, President Vella said he envisions it as a subject intertwined with others that contribute to the enhancement of our overall quality of life.

'Should the influx of foreigners persist to drive GDP growth?'

A key point of urgency in his speech was the discussion on the population increase in Malta, particularly the 30% classified as 'foreigners.'

President Vella acknowledged that the term hardly reflects the true status of those who have become an integral part of Maltese society over the years.

The President raised critical questions about the future trajectory: should the influx of foreigners persist in driving GDP growth, or should Malta focus on producing high-value products and services to boost GDP without an increased workforce?

He stressed that the coexistence of a multicultural society requires not only tolerance but also concrete plans for the integration of foreigners.

While advocating for the protection of Maltese customs, culture, and language, Vella emphasised the need for respect, tolerance, and acceptance of the customs and needs of those who contribute to Malta's economy.

Integration, in his view, involves cherishing and protecting Maltese identity while acknowledging the valuable contributions of foreign residents.

President Vella addressed the complex issue of irregular immigrants, recognising them as a result of problems in their home countries and the challenges of EU member states in reaching a unified response.

He urged serious reflection on Europe's collective responsibility and the overdue investment needed for a better future in African nations.

Vella addresses traffic woes and over-development

Addressing matters that impact the quality of life in Malta, Vella spoke of the need for more sensitivity towards environmental problems, particularly the construction industry encroaching on public spaces.

“It is a pity that despite warnings from different sectors in the past few years, construction continues to take over large parts of the limited space we have left,” he said.

Vella called for more controls and more enforcement of existing regulations to "help save what is left.”

Underscoring the problems with traffic, Vella said the country lacks a plan on how to tackle traffic problems. He noted that despite infrastructural investment, difficulties and delays on the road are still widespread.

“The problem is the number of vehicles on our roads, which continue to increase by regular amounts every day,” he remarked.

He called for a holistic plan that includes education about Maltese travel habits, research on other countries as well as collective modes of transport that Malta can develop, times for certain heavy vehicles, and possibly controls over parking times in certain localities.

