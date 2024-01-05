Foreign carers will need to know basic Maltese phrases, Minister says

Foreign carers tending to the elderly in Malta will soon need a skills card for employment, Active Aging Minister Jo Etienne Abela announced on Friday morning.

This move aims to enhance worker quality and streamline the hiring process, reducing bureaucracy, he said.

“The engagement of carers - whether Maltese, Gozitan, or third country nationals - will be at the centre of our operations this year,” the minister said.

The rising demand for caregivers, Abela added, coupled with increased life expectancy, prompted the decision.

Abela emphasised a focus on carer engagement in 2024, implementing a skills card system involving language and skills assessments.

“We will be using the model of the skills card. We are going to create a parallel system that will see to every condition and measure, such as language and skills,” he added.

Additionally, an €1,000 increase in the 'Carer at Home Scheme' was announced during the conference.

The grant, part of the 2024 Budget, elevates the benefit from €7,000 to €8,000, assisting those hiring qualified caregivers for seniors over 60.

Since its inception in 2016, over 1,600 elderly individuals have benefited, with 865 families benefiting in 2023.

The subsidy is a monthly direct deposit into the applicant's designated bank account.