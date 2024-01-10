KM Malta Airlines: Over 250,000 bookings received for Summer 2024

The new national airline has received over 250,000 bookings for this Summer in just over a month since bookings opened.

KM Malta Airlines said in a statement that bookings for travel in the Summer period exceeded 250,000 seats, representing 18% of the airline’s seat capacity for the season.

The airline said it is experiencing very strong demand for its value business class fares and very flexible economy fares.

It said bookings from European Tour Operators and Group Sales have also been especially strong.

A spokesperson for the airline said the number of ticket purchases to date have exceeded the airline’s expectations. They said this is testamant to the attractiveness of the airline’s route strategy and the effectiveness of its new fare structures.

The airline said it expects global travel to remain reslient throughout 2024, with travel remaining a priority for customers.

The airline thanked its customers, travel trade organisations and partner airlines, adding that it is eagerly anticipating welcoming its first passengers onboard its aircraft.

The KM Malta Airlines Summer 2024 schedule will operate from 31st March 2024 through until 26th October 2024, with the airline serving 17 airports across 15 key European cities, namely, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Lyon, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Zurich.