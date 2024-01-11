Naomi Cachia approved as Labour parliamentary group Whip

MP Naomi Cachia has been formally approved as Labour’s parliamentary group Whip.

She succeeds MP Andy Ellul as the government Whip.

Cachia was elected on the Labour Party ticket in 2022, and previously served as the president of the party’s youth wing Forum Żgħażagħ Laburisti.

Given her new role as Whip, Cachia will now also be part of the Labour Party’s administration.

The nomination, put forward by Prime Minister Robert Abela, received unanimous approval by the parliamentary group.

“We strongly believe in the skills of young people. We have a combination of experience and individuals who have been in politics for several years, even though they are still young. We believe that this combination will provide dynamism and energy to continue implementing the electoral manifesto," he said.