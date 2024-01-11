menu

Naomi Cachia approved as Labour parliamentary group Whip

Naomi Cachia was elected for the first time in the 2022 General Election, and previously served as president of the party’s youth wing

11 January 2024, 1:36pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Labour MP Naomi Cachia (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
MP Naomi Cachia has been formally approved as Labour’s parliamentary group Whip.

She succeeds MP Andy Ellul as the government Whip.

Cachia was elected on the Labour Party ticket in 2022, and previously served as the president of the party’s youth wing Forum Żgħażagħ Laburisti.

Given her new role as Whip, Cachia will now also be part of the Labour Party’s administration.

The nomination, put forward by Prime Minister Robert Abela, received unanimous approval by the parliamentary group.

“We strongly believe in the skills of young people. We have a combination of experience and individuals who have been in politics for several years, even though they are still young. We believe that this combination will provide dynamism and energy to continue implementing the electoral manifesto," he said.

