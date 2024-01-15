University student walkout scheduled for Tuesday following possible delay in exam period

The Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU) is planning a mass walkout over lack of progress in negotiations between stakeholders, regarding ongoing union directives affecting administrative, technical and industrial staff at the University of Malta.

On Tuesday, all university students are invited to walk out of their lectures at 10:30am, as students are also invited to wear black.

In a statement, KSU stated that a meeting is scheduled for Tuesday where the final financial package for the staff could be approved. However, KSU's sources suggest that an agreement is unlikely, potentially leading to the postponement of the first week of exams. KSU acknowledged that even if parties reach an agreement, the Finance Ministry must subsequently approve the financial package, causing further delays.

The student organisation noted an increase in complaints from students and parents desperate for updates on exam scheduling. The delay has reportedly impacted practical and clinical sessions, with exam instructions yet to be published. Students on Erasmus are also facing challenges in accessing essential services.

KSU emphasised the urgency of resolving the deadlock, urging the involved authorities to prioritise the tertiary education sector.

A statement issued last week, endorsed by numerous student organisations, called for an end to the negotiations. With the plea seemingly ignored, KSU announces the launch of a petition to unite students against what they perceive as an abuse of the student body.

KSU asserted that exams should proceed as planned.

KSU condemns the disregard for students' rights and pledges to safeguard student rights vigorously. The organisation called on all parties involved to join the fight to protect students' rights.