No change in rental scooter ban, Bonett confirms

The ban on e-kick scooters will proceed, commencing on 1 March 2024, as confirmed by the new transport minister, Chris Bonett, on Wednesday.

“The goal was to provide the nation with an alternative mode of transport, but instead of replacing cars, the scooters ended up replacing walking,” stated Chris Bonett.

While addressing parliament and responding to a question from Labour MP Katya De Giovanni, Bonett explained that several issues had arisen with rental e-scooter users.

“We observed a lack of respect, excessive speeding, riding on pavements, and haphazard parking of scooters… they were not only causing inconveniences but also endangering people’s lives,” added Bonett

These problems were not caused by owners of e-scooters, according to Bonett. "On the contrary, they tend to take good care of their vehicles," he added.

With this in mind, the transport minister announced that new incentives will be unveiled soon to promote the purchase of e-scooters as an alternative mode of transport.