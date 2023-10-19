Rental e-kick scooters to be banned in March 2024

Government has issued a ban on rental e-kick scooters starting on 1 March 2024. Meanwhile, the public can still make use of privately owned e-kick scooters.

Government also announced its national cycling strategy which will be finalised in January of next year

In a statement, government plans to offer incentives to encourage those interested in adopting this method of transportation to acquire their own e-kick scooters. With this approach, communities and individuals will experience less disruption as e-kick scooters are used responsibly, government said.

Additionally, the enforcement resources that were used to police e-kick scooters will be transferred to other initiatives focused at bettering road safety.

Government explained that 31 measures will form the basis of the national cycling strategy, which have all been published for public consultation.

The cycling strategy is said to achieve the following key policy objectives:

a measurable modal shift from private vehicles to bicycles;

an improvement in air quality;

a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions;

a healthier lifestyle;

a more liveable urban environment.

The initiatives covered by the measures are divided into three key categories: rules and safety, information and awareness, and infrastructure and bicycles.