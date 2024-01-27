ADPD says mental health care is baring additional costs to patients

Lack of forethought in healthcare policies is resulting in additional costs to individuals, ADPD said on Saturday, others are suffering due to inadequate support in their condition.

“This is making vulnerable people even more at risk both physically and mentally,” stated ADPD-The Green Party spokespersons in a press conference in front of the Ministry of Health.

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci highlighted that those living with ADHD in Malta cannot access the medication prescribed by their doctors, causing them undue stress and delaying their access to healthcare.

“Additionally, the waiting time and barriers to being diagnosed with ADHD, especially for adults, is unacceptable,” Gauci expressed.

“This is due to expired tenders,” she added, “an incomplete list of medications offered in Malta, and inadequate funding for mental health services. Instead, people with ADHD often resort to very expensive private diagnosis and medication to meet the basic needs in their lives.”

Gauci emphasised that many individuals silently suffer due to these issues, particularly the supply shortage of medication.

According to ADPD, this has a high impact on their lives, as being forced to go without medication or to change it requires a clear medical plan and cannot be done from one day to the next.

“School, college, and university students diagnosed with ADHD, prescribed these medications and impacted by these supply issues will have to face even more burdens to focus and perform as we enter the exam season.”

“Workers facing the same shortage issues experience work-based stress and a threat to their income if they don't perform to neurotypical standards.”

ADPD pointed out that others impacted by inadequate support in healthcare due to invisible disabilities in Malta include the community of people with Fibromyalgia, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and Long Covid.

“Conditions with heavy impacts on both mental and physical health due to symptoms like debilitating pain, chronic fatigue, mental fog. What plans are in place to support these people with their conditions?”

Gauci stressed that these are just some examples of how the lack of forethought in policies will impact the community in the long term.

“Access to appropriate mental health care is a social issue,” she added, “and it is not given enough priority in Malta.”

ADPD appealed for “these invisible disabilities” to be granted access to disability support in Malta.

“Mental health care should not come at an additional cost to the individual. They should be supported as much as possible by the healthcare system,” Gauci concluded.

ADPD Deputy Chairperson Mina Jack Tolu stated that the Greens elected to the European Parliament will ensure that everyone in the EU has a right to health.

“Underinvestment, privatization, and the neglect of preventative approaches put patients and health workers at risk, physically and mentally. We will push to eliminate health inequities and guarantee access to affordable medicines and treatment.”

They argued that shortages of some medications are not just a local issue but also a European one. That is why it must be tackled at the European level.

“The European Parliament must intervene for people across the EU with invisible disabilities who are suffering not due to their condition but because of the lack of accommodations and support offered to them.”

“We must fight the trend of privatisation of medicine, which only puts those at the margin in further vulnerable positions,” Tolu concluded.