Drop El Hiblu 3 charges, activists say in demonstration outside European Parliament

In a demonstration outside the European Parliament, Moviment Graffitti activists along with other activists and MEPs, gathered to protest the ongoing case against the El Hiblu 3: Abdalla, Amara, and Kader.

Among those in attendence was Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer and Labour Party CEO and MP, Randolph Debattista.

Five years ago, amidst a perilous journey to Europe, the El Hiblu 3, aged 15, 16, and 19 at the time, assisted in negotiating passage to Malta when they realised the tanker was attempting an illegal pushback to Libya.

Despite their efforts, they were immediately arrested upon arrival in Malta and accused of terrorism—a charge which Moviment Graffitti described as unjust, as it still looms over them today.

After being released on bail after eight months, the El Hiblu 3 continue to face uncertainty as their case remains unresolved, awaiting trial. Moviment Graffitti, along with supporters, denounced this injustice, highlighting it as emblematic of Europe's systematic criminalisation of migrants and refugees.

The activists called on MEPs to exert pressure on Maltese authorities to drop the charges and end the prolonged injustice endured by the El Hiblu 3. They emphasise that resisting illegal push-backs to Libya is not a crime, much less a terrorist act. Moviment Graffitti reaffirmed its commitment to fighting for justice until the charges against the El Hiblu 3 are dropped and their rights are restored.