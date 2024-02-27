Marsaskala Aquatic Sports Club to be given national pool title
Robert Abela announced Cabinet's decision to start the parliamentary process that would lead to the transfer of the national pool title
Cabinet has approved a decision that would grant the Marsaskala Aquatic Sports Club the title of national pool, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Abela said that around this time two years ago, he had pledged to reclaim the Żonqor Point area originally granted to the American University of Malta (AUM).
"That was only the first step," he wrote, announcing Cabinet's decision to start the parliamentary process that would lead to the transfer of the national pool title.
In back-to-back deals in 2022, government took back the land at Żonqor Point in Marsaskala, originally given to Sadeen for the construction of a university campus, and swapped it with a tract of land within the confines of Smart City in Kalkara.
The Żonqor area includes a tract of land outside the development zone.
The proposed AUM project had sparked protests when it was first announced, prompting repeated calls over the years for the government to drop the deal after AUM failed to attract enough students to make a large campus viable.
Such was the scale of opposition against the project, that a large environmental protest by Front Ħarsien ODZ drew thousands to Valletta in 2015.