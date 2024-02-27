Marsaskala Aquatic Sports Club to be given national pool title

Cabinet has approved a decision that would grant the Marsaskala Aquatic Sports Club the title of national pool, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Abela said that around this time two years ago, he had pledged to reclaim the Żonqor Point area originally granted to the American University of Malta (AUM).

"That was only the first step," he wrote, announcing Cabinet's decision to start the parliamentary process that would lead to the transfer of the national pool title.