Neglected Victoria Lines to finally get conservation strategy

For centuries now, Malta’s Victoria Lines have been used and abused and left in various stages of neglect. But a €300,000 conservation plan could be the start of a new lease of life for these fortified lines.

Enjoyed by Maltese and tourists alike, the fragmented lines have been partly restored and in other cases taken over by various users.

But now a consolidated effort is underway by the Malta Tourism Authority to coordinate an integrated approach towards conservation, together with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the Restoration Directorate.

The Victoria lines are a network of fortifications built by the British in the late 19th century and span across the whole width of Malta, from Madliena at the farthest point east to Fomm ir-Riħ at its other end in the west.

The Lines incorporate other older fortified lines from the time of the Knights and together have a significant heritage value.

The conservation plan will have to map out a safeguarding strategy for the Lines, as well as their restoration, identifying uses compatible to the nature of the heritage while managing conflicting uses of the Lines by squatters, and turn the Lines into a sustainable tourism product.

The action plan will play a significant role sourcing funds for the restoration of the Lines, apart from becoming an official document by means of a government notice to amend the scheduling of the Victoria Lines.

Whilst the overall project involves the implementation of a Conservation Management Plan for the Victoria Lines, the plan will have to develop and ensure the attractive, competitive and multifunctional historic areas.

Consideration and will have to be made to the surroundings, especially the places of high heritage significance such as Fort Bingemma in Mġarr/Rabat (Scheduled Grade 1), the Dwejra Lines (Scheduled Grade 1 Area of High Landscape Value), the Tarġa Battery, Mosta/ Gharghur (Scheduled Grade 1), the Military School, headquarters and 20th Ccntury underground shelters, Mosta (Scheduled Grade 1), Fort Mosta, Mosta (Scheduled Grade 1), Fort Madliena, Swieqi (Scheduled Grade 1), and a Swieqi military feature, (Scheduled Grade 1).