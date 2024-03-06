PN MPs gather in front of Labour HQ, demand resignations after Sofia inquiry

The Nationalist Party repeated its call for political resignations following the Jean Paul Sofia public inqiury during a press conference outside of Labour's HQ.

PN MPs Jerome Caruana Cilia, Stanley Zammit and Ivan Castillo gathered outside the Labour Party's headquarters in Ħamrun one week after the report was published.

Caruana Cilia reminded viewers that the public inquiry's findings were clear and serious, pointing out the grave mistakes which led to a doomed construction site left completely unscrutinised. He further reiterated what he had said on TVM's Xtra this week, noting that Labour ministers have resigned for less grievous offences than the failings pointed out by the public inquiry.

Menawhile, Stanley Zammit stated that minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopari's feet dragging resulted in an "anything goes culture."

Zammit recounted how the public inquiry report condemned the lack of political will to enforce its laws, as well as in the implementation of measures such as skills cards in the construction industry.

Ivan Castillo said that last week's report was clear in that workers cannot rely on authorities to protect them in their workplace. On enforcement, Castillo questioned how despite the fact that public service workers increased substantially since 2013, authorities still struggle to find enforcement workers.

The PN MPs once again called for Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi's resignation, and broader political responsibility to be shouldered.