Ministers have resigned for smaller failures, Caruana Cilia says

Shadow minister for the economy and enterprise, Jerome Caruana Cilia stated that ministers have resigned for less grievous offences than the failings pointed out by the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry.

On TVM’s Xtra, Caruana Cilia listed a number of PL ministers who resigned following much smaller scandals, as he listed examples such as Manuel Mallia’s resignation following a shooting incident involving his driver.

Flanked by economy minister Silvio Schembri, Caruana Cilia underlined the crucial recommendations in the public inquiry, as he blasted the Prime Minister for delaying the public inquiry and losing time to implement the reforms. The PN MP reiterated his party’s stance by saying that it is unacceptable for a person to die in this manner with no political responsibility taken.

Responding to this, Schembri said that the PN is lying when it says that the report mentions failings by the country’s executive branch. Schembri accused the Opposition of confusing the state with the government.

He further stated that those who have been named as responsible for the failures that led to Sofia’s death have resigned. When asked by presenter Saviour Balzan if there would have been political resignations if this was recommended by the report, Schembri immediately responded in the affirmative.

The minister said when it comes to reforms, his government has a proven track record of making the necessary changes. Schembri also noted that the three public inquiries in Malta's history were all launched by PL governments.

Meanwhile, Caruana Cilia corrected Schembri’s statement as he quoted the public inquiry report as he read, “The State failed in keeping an eye out for the Executive’s mess (taħwid)...”

He further accused the Prime Minister of confusing the public in order to shrug off responsibility for the tragedy.

Looking forward, Schembri noted that government will soon publish calls in order to create a pool of lawyers and architects which will provide services to anyone with queries or complaints related to construction, free of charge.

He also reminded that government will pass a new law that will regulate health and safety in the workplace by next summer, as well as changes in the inner workings of the government entities lambasted by the public inquiry.