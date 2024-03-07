Malta Public Transport distances itself from Bis-Serjetà article, threatens legal action
Malta Public Transport said that the Bis-Serjetà article and its website do not give clear indication that the content is satirical
Malta Public Transport has responded to an article by satirical news site Bis-Serjetà, with the former stating that the website gives no indication that the content is satirical.
The article in question was titled "Malta Public Transport launches ‘Take foreigners’ seats’ ad campaign to encourage locals to use the bus."
The article itself was clearly intended for comedic purposes, with excerpts such as, “MPT’s head of marketing Julian Portelli explained that the company did not endorse racism or xenophobia, but had run out of ideas.”
The company, while recognising and supporting freedom of speech, condemned any form of racism, xenophobia, or discrimination as it stated that the sentiments expressed in the article do not align with its values and principles.
"Moreover, on the website where the article was published, there is no indication that the content is intended as humour or satire, which may contribute to misunderstanding and misinterpretation of its message, especially to a foreign audience with no knowledge of the Maltese language," MPT said, despite the article being written in English.
Furthermore, MPT said that the unauthorised use of its company logo in such contexts is strictly prohibited and may result in legal action.
“Malta Public Transport is committed to providing safe, reliable, and inclusive transportation services for all residents and visitors of Malta, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, or any other characteristic.”