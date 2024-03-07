Malta Public Transport distances itself from Bis-Serjetà article, threatens legal action

Malta Public Transport has responded to an article by satirical news site Bis-Serjetà, with the former stating that the website gives no indication that the content is satirical.

The article in question was titled "Malta Public Transport launches ‘Take foreigners’ seats’ ad campaign to encourage locals to use the bus."

The article itself was clearly intended for comedic purposes, with excerpts such as, “MPT’s head of marketing Julian Portelli explained that the company did not endorse racism or xenophobia, but had run out of ideas.”