[WATCH] 'You were found guilty, how are you still here': Grech challenges government accountability

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech asserted on Sunday that the government, which readily claims credit for its successes, must now also acknowledge responsibility for its shortcomings.

"You were found guilty; what are you still doing here?", Grech said, directing his comments at Labour Ministers implicated in the Sofia Inquiry.

In response to the inquiry's findings regarding the unregulated construction site leading to the tragic death of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia, the Opposition declared a vote of no confidence in three government ministers—Miriam Dalli, Silvio Schembri, and Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.

The scheduled no-confidence vote is slated for this Thursday.

The damning Sofia Inquiry implicated several government entities, ranging from enforcement authorities to construction, and concluded that several of such entities failed in fulfilling their responsibilities.

Grech acknowledged the criticism he faced for initially expressing unwavering support for Isabelle Bonnici and the Sofia family but reaffirmed his commitment to standing by them.

He emphasised that the government, including Abela and his associates, bears responsibility for the handling of the public inquiry.

Undeterred by potential intimidation or attacks, Grech vowed to remain a steadfast voice and supporter for Isabelle Bonnici and all those in vulnerable positions.

Addressing the significance of participation in the upcoming MEP and local council elections on June 8, Grech spoke of potential hesitations among PN supporters.

Grech underscored the pivotal role citizens play in shaping the future of the country, influencing local councils, and selecting representatives for the European Parliament.