Prime Minister says government is open for public-private collaboration on green investments

The Prime Minister was speaking at a newly-converted carbon-neutral HSBC building, as he noted that such changes benefit all.

The project was a collaboration between the HSBC Malta Foundation and the Chamber of Commerce. Parts of the building itself were made from recycled materials.

Abela commended this collaboration, as he noted Malta’s target for its infrastructure to be carbon neutral, describing the building as the perfect example of such a change.

The Prime Minister underlined government’s determination to steer the country towards sustainability, concluding that a green transition is this generation’s greatest economic opportunity.