'We only have one Malta' - PN MP once again calls on government to make the environment a human right

PN MP Darren Carabott has once again called on government to take up a proposal that would make the environment a human right.

Speaking in parliament, Carabott noted a historical European Court of Human Rights ruling that was issued on Tuesday.

The decision came as a group of elderly Swiss women argued that their age and gender made them uniquely vulnerable to climate-related heatwaves. This led the court to criticise Switzerland's inadequate efforts to reduce emissions.

In parliament, Carabott highlighted the myriad of problems faced by those who live in a toxic environment, including cancer, asthma and mental health strains.

The MP underlined that despite government’s rhetoric and marketing efforts, Malta is facing serious problems, as he listed a lack of open spaces, diminishing air quality, rampant construction, and drought among others.

“The opposition has already presented a solution,” Carabott said referencing the PN’s proposed constitutional amendment. The amendment, which was unveiled in 2023, would grant individuals the right to take the authorities to court for breaching their fundamental right to live in a clean and healthy environment.

Carabott noted that PL MEP Cyrus Engerer had voiced his agreement with the proposal. The MP blasted government MPs who claimed that the human right for the environment already exists, saying that they are, “fooling the people.”

“We only have one Malta,” Carabott warned, cautioning that every minor decision that is taken today will have irreversible consequences in the future.