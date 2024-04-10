menu

Cassola wants Ombudsman investigation after Labour MEP candidate visits school

Cassola writes to Education Minister, Ombudsman after candidate Thomas Bajada visits Xewkija primary school

nicole_meilak
10 April 2024, 8:24am
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read
One of the photos uploaded by the school of the visit by the Labour candidate
One of the photos uploaded by the school of the visit by the Labour candidate

Independent politician Arnold Cassola has requested an Ombudsman investigation after a Labour MEP was spotted visiting a Gozo state school.

In a letter addressed to Education Minister Clifton Grima, Cassola said this is “partisan behaviour that favours your party” and said school children and staff should not be used for political means.

“This is why I’m sending a copy of this letter to the Ombudsman so that he can open an investigation into this unacceptable behaviour,” he wrote.

Cassola was referring to a visit by MEP candidate Thomas Bajada to the Gozo College Roza Magro Xewkija Primary school. Photos of the visit were uploaded to the school’s Facebook page, with the caption “A visit from Thomas Bajada. Discussing EU school projects”.

In the photos, Bajada is seen speaking to teachers and visiting classrooms during school lessons.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.