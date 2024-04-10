Cassola wants Ombudsman investigation after Labour MEP candidate visits school

Independent politician Arnold Cassola has requested an Ombudsman investigation after a Labour MEP was spotted visiting a Gozo state school.

In a letter addressed to Education Minister Clifton Grima, Cassola said this is “partisan behaviour that favours your party” and said school children and staff should not be used for political means.

“This is why I’m sending a copy of this letter to the Ombudsman so that he can open an investigation into this unacceptable behaviour,” he wrote.

Cassola was referring to a visit by MEP candidate Thomas Bajada to the Gozo College Roza Magro Xewkija Primary school. Photos of the visit were uploaded to the school’s Facebook page, with the caption “A visit from Thomas Bajada. Discussing EU school projects”.

In the photos, Bajada is seen speaking to teachers and visiting classrooms during school lessons.