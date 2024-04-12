Arnold Cassola alleges Transport Malta officials used fuel paid for by authority for personal vessles

Independent MEP candidate Arnold Cassola has claimed that two Transport Malta officials are suspected to have been involved in the theft of fuel.

On Friday, Cassola alleged that these officials filled up their private cabin cruisers with fuel from the fuel station at the Mġarr Harbour in Gozo, at the expense of the authority.

The alleged fraud reportedly came to light when Transport Malta received an unexpected bill of €850 for diesel fuel. This raised suspicions as Cassola said that the maritime vehicles used by Transport Malta typically run on petrol, not diesel.

Transport Malta is no stranger to scandals which seem to keep surfacing week after week.

Last month, MaltaToday revealed that at least three officials within the authority’s Maritime Enforcement Unit (MEU) have been tampering with maritime fines.

The authority had refused to provide data on the number of fines issued by the MEU between 2020 and 2023 and their outcomes.