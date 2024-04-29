Abela rallies supporters for MEP election: ‘Europe is at cross-roads’

Prime Minister Robert Abela urged people to “go out and vote” for their future in the June European Parliament and local council elections.

“We will choose the Europe we want on the 8 June. Do we want a Europe which invest in social measures or a Europe set on buying tanks and getting into war?” Abela said.

The PM was interviewed on party television station ONE TV a day after the PL launched its European election campaign.

In a clear message to the large number of undecided and non-voters in election polls, Abela rallied supporters to vote come 8 June.

“The road back to power for the PN could start on the 8 June. It will be a choice between those who believe in politics of incentives to those who believe in the politics of austerity,” he said.

In a dig at the European Parliament President Roberta Metsola without mentioning her by name, Abela said the line-up of Labour candidates all have the country at heart, unlike “those among us who want to use Europe as a way to further their personal career.”

“Europe is at cross-roads across the continent and even in Malta. We can either chose to go for a Europe which fosters peace or a Europe which has its eyes set on other goals,” he said.

He said staying home and not voting “should not be an option.” “What we do on the 8 Juned determines our future. To stay home means that other people will be deciding your future for you.”

Abela also spoke about how the PL has a line-up of experience and youth in its candidates for the local councils, stating they recognise the different needs and realities of their respective localities.

He also spoke about a number of government incentives and measures which have helped tackle the issues of rising prices in food, energy and fuel.