Internal Transport Malta investigation into missing and tampered maritime fines concluded: minister

Transport Minister Chris Bonett has confirmed an internal Transport Malta investigation into missing and tampered maritime fines has been completed and forwarded to the police.

“The next steps will be taken once the police completes its investigation into the matter,” the minister said in reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Ivan Castillo.

MaltaToday revealed earlier this month that at least three TM officials within the authority’s Maritime Enforcement Unit (MEU) have been tampering with maritime fines.

According to documents seen by this newspaper, at least 59% of maritime fines issued in 2021 were marked as ‘lost’. Meanwhile, MaltaToday has also learned that several fines levied by the MEU in 2022 and 2023 were never mailed to the offenders within the legally mandated time frame. In other words, the fines were left unpaid and became time barred.

Sources said a manager at the MEU often pressured enforcement officers to waive fines imposed on certain people, including family members. Additionally, this person would frequently make amendments to the charges right before the courtroom session to lower the offender's fine.

In its reply to this newspaper last week, TM had said an internal inquiry found “no evidence of tampering of fines” but added it was cooperating with a police investigation.

MaltaToday asked for information on who was tasked with carrying out the internal inquiry and its terms of reference, but TM refused to answer.

The internal and police investigations into the matter are both of concern for TM employees, who told this newspaper that witnesses who can shed light on the racket had not yet been questioned.

Sources had said that after Nationalist Party MPs earlier this year said they had evidence of TM employees being told to meddle with fines, the police “seem to have panicked” and started calling in several employees for questioning.

Following the article’s publication, former transport minister Aaron Farrugia contacted MaltaToday to clarify that when allegations of wrongdoing came to light on his watch, it was TM that asked the police to investigate the matter.

Speaking in parliament on Monday, the minister confirmed the internal investigation is completed, and the authority CEO Mark Mallia has forwarded the findings to the police to aid them in their investigation.