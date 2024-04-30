Individuals, companies identified as money laundering suspects in Vitals inquiry

Several people and companies have been identified as money laundering suspects in connection to the Vitals inquiry.

MaltaToday understands that action can be expected to be taken against several individuals and companies, which probably includes former prime minister Joseph Muscat, his former chief of staff Keith Schembri, and former health minister Konrad Mizzi.

A money laundering investigation may lead to the freezing of assets.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella, who was investigating the sale of three public hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare, concluded her report and passed it on to the Attorney General last week.

The inquiry was initiated in 2019 on Repubblika’s initiative.

Joseph Muscat had tried to remove the magistrate from the inquiry, insisting she had a conflict because her relatives were publicly critical of him. He also complained of constant leaks from the inquiry and decried the magistrate’s refusal to let him testify before her.

In January 2022, as part of the inquiry, police officers searched Muscat’s Burmarrad home and ceased several electronic devices.

Muscat told reporters today that he had no doubt he will be charged as he adopted a defiant tone. He insisted he did nothing wrong and would fight the charges tooth and nail.

