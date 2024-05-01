ADPD: Workers’ day is about labour rights, not mass meetings

ADPD - The Green Party met with several bus drivers in Valletta on Wednesday morning as a thank you for their service on Workers’ Day.

The party’s deputy secretary-general Mario Mallia noted that bus drivers have been victims of physical and verbal violence in recent weeks, despite their service in public transport.

“These workers provide an essential service for a country, a service that offers solutions to one of the biggest problems that has plagued our country: traffic,” he said.

“Through their work, these workers keep thousands of cars from our roads every day, having a positive impact not only on the volume of traffic but also on the quality of the air and the health of our children.”

In view of separate allegations on the safety of Malta’s buses, Mallia said Malta Public Transport, as well as Transport Malta and the transport ministry, must give the public peace of mind on the safety of drivers and workers who use the bus service.

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci said that Worker’s Day should remind us of our obligations to take care of all workers, particularly the most vulnerable.

“It is no coincidence that a number of incidents involving violence have occurred against non-Maltese workers who are providing service in our country. ADPD feels that this is an ugly symptom of racism that sometimes rears its head.”

She insisted that workers remain workers, regardless of nationality, skin colour and belief. “ADPD encourages everyone to show respect for human dignity regardless of whether the workers are Maltese or not.”

“ADPD would also like to salute so many other vulnerable workers, most of them who were not Maltese, who like Jean Paul Sofia ended up victims of the construction industry. ADPD will not let it be forgotten that these deaths did not happen by chance.”

She added that Workers’ Day is a time for reflect on workers’ rights, and not on triumphalism and mass meetings.

“On this day dedicated to workers, we would also like to greet the many workers who suffer injustices at their workplace, those who suffer harassment, as well as those who are being exploited with low wages and bad conditions so that the few can fatten their pockets.”