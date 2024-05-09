Government IT agency wants AI to predict network disruptions

The Malta Information Technology Agency (MITA) is turning to Artificial Intelligence in a bid to automate its problem-solving capabilities for network disruptions, as well as predict surges in traffic bandwidth traffic.

MITA provides information technology services to the Maltese government and assists the State in technological innovations.

The agency now is tapping the private market to find out which AI-powered tools can be integrated into its network management system, the critical 24x7 monitoring service for the government’s IT systems.

MITA’s infrastructure comprises around 2,500 servers, 4,500 network devices, 600 websites and handles approximately 19 terabytes of network traffic daily.

Now it wants AI tools that can integrate with the various tools that are used to monitor the performance and workloads of its servers and cloud infrastructures.

Specific case scenarios include the generation of alerts when there are abnormal spikes in network traffic during off-peak hours. While monitoring tools can show the sudden increase through a spike, they have no pre-configured thresholds to be able to detect the issue or generate alerts.

In other cases, the NOC finds an intermittent outage of a network occurring at 2am every night, four times a week. But because these outages last just three minutes, and despite the significant impact for users working in 24x7 offices, there is not enough time for NOC to analyse the incident, which may not be given due importance because the pattern cannot be manually identified.

The NOC also receives a series of alerts for critical system failures and service disruptions across multiple servers, but the agency lacks a centralised management system to prioritise alerts or streamline response processes. Without effective event-based alert management, the NOC team faces challenges in identifying and addressing critical incidents in a timely manner, leading to prolonged service disruptions and potential business impact.

The enhancements will allow MITA to have an analysis of all the observability data, with automated predictions, advanced anomaly detection and trend analysis, all in a bid to reduce the likelihood of incident occurrence and resolution times.