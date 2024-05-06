Traffic accidents, fatalities down in first quarter of 2024

Traffic accidents and fatalities during the first quarter of 2024 have decreased when compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Data by the National Statistics Office (NSO) shows accidents between January and March of this year reached 3,811, down by 0.3% from 2023.

Road traffic casualties decreased by 8.2% to 337 over the same period in 2023. Grievously injured persons amounted to 81, and consisted of 54 drivers, seven passengers and 20 pedestrians/cyclists/others.

NSO data shows there was only one fatality recorded during the period, three less than in 2023.

The majority of those grievously injured were males (77.8%). Moreover, the fatality that occurred during this quarter involved a male. As regard to age cohorts, 32% of the casualties involved persons in the 41 to 59 age bracket.

Data shows the day of the week with the highest number of accidents recorded was Thursday. The Northern Harbour district registered the most accidents with 1,347 cases or 35.3% of all accidents.