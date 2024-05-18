Bernard Grech claims Muscat and Abela have the Vitals inquiry, calls for its publication

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech stated that only Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela possess the magisterial inquiry into the Vitals agreement and must publish it immediately.

In an interview on Saturday, Grech accused Abela of attempting to discredit the judiciary by attacking the courts and magistrates in order to avoid justice. Muscat is one of a number of former public officials set to be charged in court for their involvement in the fraudulent hospitals deal. Muscat, as well as Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri are among those expected to be arraigned on 28 May.

On Net TV, Grech emphasised the gravity of these charges, highlighting that many politicians and high officials are facing criminal proceedings.

He insisted that the inquiry report must be made public, accusing Abela of obstructing its publication through the State Advocate. Grech suggested that Abela and Muscat's reluctance to publish the report stems from their knowledge of its contents, which worries them.

Grech mentioned that he had written to the Attorney General requesting the report be made public and provided to him, arguing that the public deserves to know the truth. He vowed that the PN would continue to press for the report's release, as the public is tired of government corruption and feels betrayed by Abela, who Grech claimed supports criminals over citizens.

Grech then used the interview to get out the vote, calling on people to vote for the PN for in the upcoming MEP and local council elections. Grech promised that a strong PN voice would advocate for the people's interests.