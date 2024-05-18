Labour MEP candidates snub discussion on environmental challenges

In a recent discussion on environmental challenges and the upcoming MEP elections, Labour Party candidates were notably absent.

The event, organised by Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Għawdix, and Malta-Arch, featured PN MEP candidate Peter Agius, independent candidate Arnold Cassola, and ADPD candidate Sandra Gauci. However, no representatives from the PL attended the debate.

The discussion covered environmental issues such as construction impacts, safeguarding national heritage, and improving water and air quality.

Participants posed questions to the attending MEP candidates, who shared their views and proposed solutions for addressing Malta's environmental challenges through their potential roles in the European Parliament.