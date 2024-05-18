Labour MEP candidates snub discussion on environmental challenges
In a recent discussion on environmental challenges and the upcoming MEP elections, Labour Party candidates were notably absent.
The event, organised by Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Għawdix, and Malta-Arch, featured PN MEP candidate Peter Agius, independent candidate Arnold Cassola, and ADPD candidate Sandra Gauci. However, no representatives from the PL attended the debate.
The discussion covered environmental issues such as construction impacts, safeguarding national heritage, and improving water and air quality.
Participants posed questions to the attending MEP candidates, who shared their views and proposed solutions for addressing Malta's environmental challenges through their potential roles in the European Parliament.
PN candidate Peter Agius lamented the absence of a Labour representative, highlighting that Thomas Bajada, the intended Labour panelist, did not show up, leaving his questions to be answered by the other candidates.
In a statement on Facebook, Agius criticised the Labour Party’s absence, suggesting it indicates a lack of concern for Malta's environmental issues. He pointed to environmental problems as evidence of the dire state of the environment, which he believes the Labour Party and its candidates are neglecting
