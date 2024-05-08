Clifton Grima refuses to comment on Muscat's tenableness as Premier League chair

Sports minister Clifton Grima has shied away from saying whether Joseph Muscat’s chairmanship of the Malta Premier League (MPL) is tenable in light of serious charges against him.

In Parliament on Wednesday, Grima was responding to a question asked by shadow minister for foreign affairs, Beppe Fenech Adami.

Fenech Adami asked Grima whether he thinks Muscat’s role is tenable given that he is to be charged with accepting bribes and corruption in public office among other charges.

Grima responded by saying that the MPL is a non-governmental entity, and that it would be better if he steered clear of decisions involving the entity’s chairman.

Grima was then asked by shadow minister for the interior Darren Carabott, and again by Fenech Adami whether he agrees that the Vitals inquiry be published. Fenech Adami further pressed Grima by saying that the inquiry’s publication is crucial so that the MPL can take its necessary decisions regarding the entity’s chair.

The minister responded that he agrees with the Prime Minister’s statement on the matter, as he noted that one should let the entity, “make its own decisions.”