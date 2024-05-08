Grech warns Abela of coalition forming against him, as Abela calls on voters to retain their power

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has warned Prime Minister Robert Abela that the people are uniting against him, while Abela stated that no establishment can take away the power possessed by the people.

Speaking at a party event on Wednesday, Bernard Grech noted the significance and danger of recent events as he noted that he would much rather speak about his party’s vision for the country instead.

Grech said that Abela is once again uniting a coalition of people who do not accept his actions, similar to what he had done when he refused to launch a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia. “When we work together we can change the direction of this country,” Grech appealed.

The PN leader accused Abela of attacking anyone which he cannot control, such as the courts and journalists. “We will keep calling on the people to take to the streets if that’s necessary,” Grech said to a roar of applause.

Grech concluded by urging voters to show government its disapproval .

Meanwhile, Abela framed next June’s elections as a pivotal moment for the people to assert their control over their country. Abela criticised the PN for lacking a coherent strategy and relying on legal battles to navigate the campaign.

On the ongoing Vitals saga, Abela said that he will keep speaking when court processes “aren’t just,” once again accusing the “establishment” of trying to undermine Malta’s democracy.

Speaking about his government's commitment to fulfilling its pledges from the 2022 manifesto, Abela assured voters of continued progress.

He also used the event to announce imminent financial support for parents of post-secondary students and reiterated promises of income tax reductions.

Once again, Abela appealed against responding to “provocation,” as he called for national unity.