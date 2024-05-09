University academics in show of support for judiciary after Vitals backlash

More than 200 academics have signed a petition in support of the judiciary in the wake of backlash against the magistrate that concluded the Vitals hospitals inquiry.

“We are deeply troubled by the recent and ongoing attacks on the Maltese judiciary, particularly the targeting of a specific magistrate who conducted a sensitive magisterial inquiry on a topic of national interest,” the petition reads.

The reference is to Magistrate Gabriella Vella who has been on the receiving end from Prime Minister Robert Abela and his predecessor Joseph Muscat. Vella concluded the inquiry into the hospitals concession and recommended criminal action be taken against tens of people, including Muscat, former minister Konrad Mizzi and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Abela has accused the magistrate of political terrorism for concluding the inquiry on the same day that nominations for the 8 June EP and local council elections opened. He has also cast doubt on the inquiry’s recommendations for criminal action to be taken against top civil servants and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne.

Muscat had also tried to remove the magistrate from the inquiry.

The academics said these attacks undermine the independence of the judiciary. “An impartial judiciary is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy, ensuring justice is served without fear or favour. We firmly believe that the truth is essential for a just society. Only when institutions, including the judiciary, can function independently and without intimidation can the truth be revealed.”

The academics condemned what they described as the attempts to “deflect scrutiny” through attacks on the institutions tasked to uphold the rule of law.

“We share a collective commitment to upholding the Constitution and fostering a climate where accountability and transparency thrive, not political expediency,” they added, calling on those who value “a just and democratic Malta” to join them in support of an independent judiciary.

The petition, seen by MaltaToday, was signed by more than 200 academics and will remain open until Friday at 6pm for anyone wishing to add their name.

On Wednesday, the Malta Employers’ Association, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Chamber of SMEs expressed deep concern over Abela's disparaging comments regarding the magisterial inquiry into the hospital privatisation deal. They argued that Abela's criticism of the judiciary undermines Malta's democratic principles and erodes good governance.

On Tuesday, several student and young people's organisations led by the Law Students' Association (GħSL) protested outside the law courts in Valletta against the Prime Minister's criticism of the judiciary. "Defend the state, not your paristan politics," the students told Abela with reference to his attack on Magistrate Gabriella Vella.