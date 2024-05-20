NGOs urge government to extend LGBTIQA+ rights to migrants and refugees

On the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, Interphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT), five Maltese NGOs joined forces to urge the government to extend the same LGBTIQA+ rights enjoyed by Maltese citizens to migrants and refugees.

Malta leads Europe in protecting the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community, yet the asylum system still fails to fully protect those escaping oppression for their sexual identity.

“Just as Maltese people are diverse, so are the thousands of people coming to make Malta their home," the NGOs said in a statement. "The progress Malta made towards protecting LGBTIQA+ persons should not be a privilege for Maltese, but flourish when it includes the broader community. LGBTIQA+ refugees, migrants and other EU nationals living in Malta deserve our protection to be free to live their lives in safety and dignity.”

Aditus, Drachma, Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement, The Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, and the Rainbow Families Network, brought forward additional recommendations beyond those existing within the LGBTIQ+ Equality Strategy and Action Plan 2023-2027.

Among the recommendations made was for Malta to remove countries that criminalised LGBTIQA+ people or behaviour from the list of ‘safe countries of origin’ and grant a full asylum process to all persons. The NGOs also called for improved treatment of LGBTIQA+ persons in detention, wider family definitions for family reunification applications, and alignment with international and European laws.

“As we celebrate progress towards inclusivity and diversity, let us not forget those whose journey for acceptance is riddled with obstacles and prejudice,” the NGOs said.

With this IDAHOBIT 2024 Statement, the NGOs are urging the government to act on the Commitments in the Strategy and Action Plan, and to prioritise the additional recommendations.