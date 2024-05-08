Employers' lobbies note 'serious concern' over Abela's statements on Vitals inquiry

Three employers' organisations have condemned Prime Minister Robert Abela's continuous criticism of the Vitals inquiry, warning that such remarks pose a serious risk to economic stability and the country's international reputation.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the Malta Employers’ Association, Chamber of Commerce, and Chamber of SMEs expressed deep concern over Abela's disparaging comments regarding the magisterial inquiry into the hospital privatisation deal. They argued that Abela's criticism of the judiciary undermines Malta's democratic principles and erodes good governance.

The representatives of the employers emphasised the fundamental importance of transparency, accountability, and public trust in the justice system to uphold the integrity of institutions and the rule of law. They stressed the need for the inquiry's findings to be handled with utmost respect for due process and free from political interference.

The joint statement highlighted the damaging potential of divisive rhetoric in society, warning of the risks of alienation and tension within communities. It underlined the crucial role of safeguarding democracy and stability in Malta, calling for responsible action to prevent partisan agendas from undermining the national interest.

Furthermore, the organisations called for an urgent meeting of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) to address the matter and ensure that political disputes do not compromise the government's future standing.

"It is imperative that the integrity of the inquiry is preserved and that any criminal proceedings are conducted without political interference," the statement concluded. "The judicial process must be allowed to take its course, and the national interest must prevail over partisan interests."