Abela says Bulebel local plan will be modified to protect agricultural land

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that the Bulebel local plan will undergo modifications to ensure that agricultural land is not developed.

Abela said this during a Labour Party discussion on environmental issues in Marsaxlokk, part of a series of activities organised as part of the party’s pre-election campaign.

“I can confirm that the local plan concerning the Bulebel Industrial Estate will be modified to ensure once and for all that no agricultural land will be developed.”

Abela also commented on ongoing efforts to protect Ħondoq ir-Rummien from excessive development.

“We are in the process of securing the change. The guarantee we gave will be secured once and for all.”

Abela appealed to voters to head to the ballots on June 8. “The decision is clear, the decision is in your hands, the decision should be in favour of the strength of Gozitans, of Maltese, and the people of Marsaxlokk.”