St George's Bay contaminated by E.Coli yet again

The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health has warned against swimming in St George’s Bay, due to contamination.

On Tuesday, the directorate issued an urgent notification under the Bathing Water Directive. Due to the detection of microbiological contamination, specifically E. coli and I. enterococci, bathing is currently not recommended in the bay. This contamination is said to pose a significant health risk to bathers.

Environmental Health Officers are currently investigating to identify the source of the contamination. However, the duration of this contamination and when it will be safe to bathe again cannot be determined at this time.

The public is advised to follow updates from the Environmental Health Directorate and avoid bathing in affected waters until further notice to ensure their safety and health.