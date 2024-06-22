CPD puts out multiple fires across Malta

First responders had a busy few hours, tackling several large fires broke out across Malta.

The first fire broke out on Friday afternoon at a private shipyard in Marsa, resulting in a dangerous smoke cloud caused by burning fibreglass. 30 firefighters battled the flames for hours, in sweltering temperatures, in an operation using more than 10 land and sea vehicles, before finally bringing the fire under control earlier on Saturday morning. The production of the toxic smoke was reduced by the use of firefighting foam.

Hours later, during the night between Friday and Saturday, atmospheric conditions and high temperatures worsened grass fires that had developed in the Wied Fulija area of Zurrieq. The fire spread across dry grasslands covering an area of two football grounds. A magisterial inquiry is investigating this fire.

Other grass fires also broke out at the limits of San Gwann, which CPD officers successfully brought under control in a short time.

The CPD appealed to the public to be cautious and careful to avoid fires and take the necessary precautions against fires, particularly in areas which are naturally susceptible to fires in the summer months.